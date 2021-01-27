Ironwood Financial llc Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.