Ironwood Financial llc Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

