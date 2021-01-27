Ironwood Financial llc Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14,354.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

