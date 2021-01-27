iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.