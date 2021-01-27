iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ 3rd Largest Position

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.1% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned 0.69% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,640,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,730,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $381.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.05 and a 200-day moving average of $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

