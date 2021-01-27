iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

