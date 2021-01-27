iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of JKE opened at $296.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.31 and its 200-day moving average is $271.77. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $299.72.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

