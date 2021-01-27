iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.59

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.59 and last traded at $99.25, with a volume of 13198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,087,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

