iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.06. 64,712 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,265,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,431,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000.

