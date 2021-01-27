iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 359.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

