iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.58

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 24374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 215,997 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

