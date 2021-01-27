iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)’s stock price were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 648,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 819,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

