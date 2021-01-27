iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.85. 42,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,063. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

