iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.08

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 1086353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.