iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

