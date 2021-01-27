Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. 57,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,365. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.