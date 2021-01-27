Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,777. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.