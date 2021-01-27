Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of The AES stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

