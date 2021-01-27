Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

