Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,422,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 952,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,326,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

