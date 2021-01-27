Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. 35,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,538. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

