IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) & Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) Critical Analysis

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 1 1 0 0 1.50

IZEA Worldwide has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 92.31%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 0.00 -$43.75 million N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 16.61 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -22.41

IZEA Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% IZEA Worldwide -64.77% -39.78% -25.27%

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

