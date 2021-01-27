J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,048 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of J. Alexander’s worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JAX opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.48. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

J. Alexander’s Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

