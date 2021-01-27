Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Down 14.7%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.78. 35,034,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 95,442,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $327.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,861 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.