JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Up 7%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 200,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 193,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $242.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

