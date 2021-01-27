James Ashton Purchases 500 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider James Ashton bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,325 ($5,650.64).

James Ashton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, James Ashton bought 500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,400 ($5,748.63).

Shares of LON FGT opened at GBX 858 ($11.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 871.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 846.52. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 927 ($12.11).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

