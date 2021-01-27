Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

