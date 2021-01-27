Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BCE by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after purchasing an additional 869,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BCE by 71.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after purchasing an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BCE by 46.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,100,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

