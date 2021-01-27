Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,157 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Copart worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

