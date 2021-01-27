Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,433 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

