JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $9.00. JBS shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 54,466 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 0.89%.

About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

