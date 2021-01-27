JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,787 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 3.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $47,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

