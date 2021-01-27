Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €28.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.05 ($25.94).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

