Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FCX opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

