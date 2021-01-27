Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

