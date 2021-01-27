Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €72.08 ($84.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

