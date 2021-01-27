Jeffrey R. Knudson Sells 21,849 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 164,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

