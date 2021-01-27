Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

ETR:JEN opened at €27.80 ($32.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jenoptik AG has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a one year high of €27.52 ($32.38). The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98.

About Jenoptik AG (JEN.F)

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.