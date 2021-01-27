Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

