Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $9.54. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 3,016 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned about 5.94% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

