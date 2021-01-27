JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 79,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 133,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,714,000 after buying an additional 70,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.81. The stock had a trading volume of 167,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $316.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day moving average of $331.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.