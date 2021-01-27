JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 1,054 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 299.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amdocs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 309,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 298,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,608. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

