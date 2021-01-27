JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 390.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

