JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 22,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $217.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.