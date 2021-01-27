JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 577.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. 174,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

