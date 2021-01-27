Joanne H. Raphael Sells 4,589 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 243,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

