Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,005 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.48% of Johnson Controls International worth $160,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.