Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.19. 235,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.