Jon Kessler Sells 150,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,531. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,804.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 119.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.