Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Down 9.9% After Insider Selling

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 526,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 852,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Specifically, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,014 shares of company stock worth $1,426,383 in the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The stock has a market cap of $472.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

